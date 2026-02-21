Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

