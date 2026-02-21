Disciplina Capital Management LLC Buys 15,022 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

