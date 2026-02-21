Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 8,837 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon is accelerating carbon capture (second CCS site in Louisiana), supporting its low‑carbon credentials and potential access to new low‑carbon markets and offtake. This can improve long‑term demand visibility and ESG positioning. Here’s How XOM Is Scaling Up Its CCS Footprint to Reduce Emissions
- Positive Sentiment: Guyana exploration update: Exxon is continuing work to quantify gas resources at the Stabroek Block — a meaningful potential source of long‑life gas volumes that could underpin LNG/chemical feedstock growth. Exxon working to determine gas resource at Stabroek Block, Guyana minister says
- Positive Sentiment: End‑market tailwinds: reports highlight expanding polyethylene demand (packaging, automotive, construction) and a growing industrial‑robotics lubricants market where Exxon is a named player — both support downstream/chemical margins and aftermarket product demand. United States Polyethylene Industry Report 2025 Industrial Robotics Lubricants Market Size
- Positive Sentiment: Near‑term oil price support from Middle East tensions is boosting energy sector sentiment, which typically helps major integrated producers’ revenues and cash flow. Trump And Iran Put Oil Prices Near Six-Month Highs
- Neutral Sentiment: An analyst piece examines Exxon’s shifting geopolitical and LNG exposure — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst; implications depend on project timelines and contracting. What Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s Shifting Geopolitical and LNG Exposure Means For Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes review explains factors behind Exxon’s ~50% rally — helpful for understanding past momentum (energy cycle, buybacks, dividends) but also highlights why some investors may be locking in gains. What Fueled Exxon Mobil’s 50% Run?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and long‑term growth trade‑offs: coverage flags concerns about stretched valuation after the rally and the risk/reward of pushing long‑term oil growth projects vs. returns — a key reason for profit‑taking pressure. Exxon Mobil Weighs Long Term Oil Growth Against Valuation And Risk
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.
NYSE:XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
