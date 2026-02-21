Disciplina Capital Management LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Disciplina Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $58.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

