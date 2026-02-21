Disciplina Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 192,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

