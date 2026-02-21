iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 22.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $187,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

