Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,469.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,279.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,055.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,493.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Santander downgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

