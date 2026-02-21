Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ACN opened at $215.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $382.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

