Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,228.54.

LLY stock opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.83 and a 200-day moving average of $916.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

