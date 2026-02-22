Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 118,288 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,288 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

