Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.45% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 842.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 66,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Realty Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UHT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $596.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.01%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.