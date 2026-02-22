Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after buying an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $628,151,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $779.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

