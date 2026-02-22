Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $291.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

CLH opened at $284.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,403. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Q4 Earnings Transcript

Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Needham Price Target Raise

Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Depot Connect Acquisition

Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Conference Participation

Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Valuation Analysis

Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Welch SEC Filing Dugas SEC Filing Gabriel SEC Filing

Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

