BTIG Research Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $455.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $535.00 to $455.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carvana from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana from $454.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.80. Carvana has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $486.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total value of $393,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 37,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,943.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,751,000 after buying an additional 2,764,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,959,000 after buying an additional 1,711,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,081,000 after buying an additional 1,407,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,763,000 after buying an additional 1,382,852 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Carvana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.