Critical Contrast: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -1.00% -3.68% -0.95% AvePoint 0.55% 0.66% 0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and AvePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $43.31 million 1.08 -$960,000.00 ($0.08) -97.50 AvePoint $330.48 million 6.86 -$29.09 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 AvePoint 0 5 10 0 2.67

AvePoint has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential upside of 73.42%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

AvePoint beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

