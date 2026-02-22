eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $101.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

eBay Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at $458,693.41. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,722,000 after buying an additional 692,805 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 198,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

