KeyCorp Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results and raised its 2026 growth outlook, citing stronger revenue and margin trends that underpin the bullish thesis for accelerating cross-border ecommerce growth. Global-e Posts Record 2025 Results and Lifts Growth Outlook for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat expectations and the company swung to GAAP profitability, driving a sharp intraday rally as traders priced in higher earnings power and execution on margin initiatives. Global-E Online (GLBE) Stock: Q4 Earnings Just Sent Shares Flying — Here’s the Breakdown
- Positive Sentiment: Call-option volume spiked (over 300% above normal), indicating aggressive bullish positioning by short-term traders who expect further upside after the beat-and-raise. (Market options data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are re‑pricing GLBE after the strong quarter — valuation pieces note improved forward profitability but still a premium P/E, so upside depends on sustained execution and margin improvement. A Look At Global E Online (GLBE) Valuation After Strong Earnings And Optimistic 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is anomalous/zero in the feed (shows NaN change), so it provides no clear signal on bearish positioning; treat current short-interest figures with caution. (Market short-interest report)
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its price target from $45 to $40 despite keeping an “overweight” rating — a modest downgrade to upside expectations that can cap near-term upside and prompt some profit-taking. Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) PT Lowered to $40 at KeyBanc
Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.
Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.
