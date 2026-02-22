Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $835,554.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,784.46. This trade represents a 61.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 42,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,777,473.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,758.14. This trade represents a 57.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,823 shares of company stock worth $5,244,967. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.