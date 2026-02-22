eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Arete Research boosted their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

