Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the accessories brand company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

In other Fossil Group news, CFO Randy J. Greben purchased 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $49,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 170,980 shares in the company, valued at $406,932.40. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 28,170 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $101,975.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,414.34. The trade was a 40.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 761,226 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities issued detailed EPS forecasts and kept an Outperform rating with a $7 target — projecting a path from a FY2025 loss (‑$0.81) to FY2026 ~$0.13 and FY2027 ~$0.51, with quarterly ramps (examples: Q2 2026 ~$0.11, Q2 2027 ~$0.18). The analyst note is likely the main catalyst for buying interest. Northland Research Note

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data appears inconsistent (shows 0 shares and a NaN change, days‑to‑cover 0.0), so it does not provide a clear signal about bearish positioning or covering flows at this time.

Reported short interest data appears inconsistent (shows 0 shares and a NaN change, days‑to‑cover 0.0), so it does not provide a clear signal about bearish positioning or covering flows at this time. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain risk factors — the company has a debt/equity ratio ~1.76, modest liquidity (quick ratio ~1.0), a small market cap (~$255M) and a negative trailing P/E, which could limit upside and increase volatility despite the analyst optimism.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

