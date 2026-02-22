Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Humacyte has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

