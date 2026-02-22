Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $146,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,893,000 after purchasing an additional 808,918 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,720,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,492,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 639,795 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
JAAA opened at $50.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
