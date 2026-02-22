Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Amrize worth $145,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

AMRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amrize from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

