JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,048 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of National Grid Transco worth $151,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $90.33 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bank Financial set a $85.50 target price on National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Report on National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.