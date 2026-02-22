National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$177.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$179.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$171.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE NA opened at C$178.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.85.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

