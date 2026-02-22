Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) vs. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Critical Comparison

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impinj and Quantum-Si, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 2 2 5 0 2.33 Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25

Impinj currently has a consensus target price of $173.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Quantum-Si has a consensus target price of $3.55, indicating a potential upside of 277.34%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Impinj.

This table compares Impinj and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -3.00% 8.49% 3.11% Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56%

Impinj has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impinj and Quantum-Si”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $361.08 million 10.71 -$10.85 million ($0.39) -328.00 Quantum-Si $3.18 million 63.81 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -1.40

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum-Si, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Impinj beats Quantum-Si on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

