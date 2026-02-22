PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) & GameStop (NYSE:GME) Financial Review

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop 11.08% 9.75% 5.80% PENN Entertainment -13.24% -4.59% -0.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of GameStop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GameStop has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GameStop and PENN Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 1 0 0 1.50 PENN Entertainment 2 6 9 0 2.41

GameStop currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.34%. PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.05%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than GameStop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GameStop and PENN Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $3.82 billion 2.74 $131.30 million $0.82 28.55 PENN Entertainment $6.58 billion 0.26 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.05

GameStop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GameStop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GameStop beats PENN Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

