Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

