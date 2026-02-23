Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage

RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Several sell-side firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citizens/JMP, UBS, TD Cowen), reinforcing a bullish consensus and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Imcivree revenue and targets

Operational narrative improving: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights Imcivree revenue ramp and updated management targets — if execution continues, this supports medium-term revenue growth that underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Zacks coverage and earnings outlook

Zacks moved coverage from “strong sell” to “hold” and flagged RYTM as positioned to potentially beat upcoming earnings — these are watchpoints that reduce perceived downside but are not immediate catalysts without reported results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Hunter C. Smith: filings show sales of several thousand shares (transactions reported for Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 at ~ $101 per share). While the amounts are a small percentage of his total holding, such sales can trigger near-term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction. CFO sale disclosure

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $99.78 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

