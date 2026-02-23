Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,008.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.83 and a 200 day moving average of $917.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $951.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

