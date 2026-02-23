Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,630 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a PE ratio of 214.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

