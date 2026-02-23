Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,617 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $1,337,044.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 976,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,625,937.64. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,951,265.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 381,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,636.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 285,058 shares of company stock worth $12,460,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Truist Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 33.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.