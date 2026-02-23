Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 188.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $601,538.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.07 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

