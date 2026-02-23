Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $582,506.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,781.25. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $996.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

