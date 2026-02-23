Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

