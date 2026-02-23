Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.
The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.
