Rep. Michael Guest Sells Off Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

Representative Michael Guest (Republican-Mississippi) recently sold shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in OTC Markets Group stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – SP” account.

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 1/9/2026.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. OTC Markets Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

