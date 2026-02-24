Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANFGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Antofagasta stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Antofagasta PLC, trading on the London Stock Exchange and as ADRs on the OTC market under the symbol ANFGF, is a leading Chilean copper producer with integrated exploration and mining operations. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and sale of copper concentrates, cathodes and related by-products such as molybdenum. Its core assets include the Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar mines, which leverage advanced technologies and large-scale infrastructure to optimise productivity and resource recovery.

Founded in the late nineteenth century as a regional railway operator, Antofagasta has transitioned into a global mining group with a diversified portfolio of operations and investments.

