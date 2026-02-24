Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) vs. West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Financial Analysis

West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) and Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for West Shore Bank and Chain Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Shore Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chain Bridge Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75

Chain Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.85%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than West Shore Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

West Shore Bank has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chain Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Shore Bank and Chain Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Shore Bank N/A N/A N/A Chain Bridge Bancorp 34.11% 12.88% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Shore Bank and Chain Bridge Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Shore Bank $36.87 million 1.20 $4.41 million N/A N/A Chain Bridge Bancorp $59.32 million 3.92 $20.24 million $3.08 11.50

Chain Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than West Shore Bank.

Summary

Chain Bridge Bancorp beats West Shore Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Shore Bank

(Get Free Report)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit. The company also offers ATM/debit, credit, and gift and travel cards; wealth planning process, investment management, trusts and estates, retirement planning, west shore investment services; savings bonds; and direct deposit, overdraft, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, merchant card, ACH and wire, sweep accounts, positive pay, bill pay, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Ludington, Michigan.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.