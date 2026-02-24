ASX (ASX:ASX) Insider Wayne Byres Buys 920 Shares

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Byres acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$54.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,994.64.
ASX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29.
ASX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 186.0%. ASX’s payout ratio is 87.35%.
ASX Company Profile
ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.