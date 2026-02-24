Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 4,401 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $246.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

