Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Head‑to‑head trial: Novo Nordisk’s next‑gen obesity drug failed to demonstrate non‑inferiority to Lilly’s tirzepatide in an 84‑week study, boosting expectations that Lilly will maintain or grow market share in the lucrative weight‑loss category. Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug falls short against Eli Lilly’s (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: FDA label expansion & product launch: The FDA approved a four‑dose multi‑use KwikPen for Zepbound; Lilly announced immediate launch and said the self‑pay price option remains the same, which may lower friction for patients and improve adherence/retention. Eli Lilly’s Zepbound Gets FDA OK for Multi‑Dose Pen (WSJ)
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial positioning: Lilly’s KwikPen offers a month of doses in one device and a $299 self‑pay option, which investors view as a retention and convenience win that could support longer customer lifecycles and stable revenue per patient. Zepbound now available in multi‑dose KwikPen (PR Newswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and combo data: Lilly reported positive data showing Taltz plus Zepbound outperformed Taltz alone in overweight/obese psoriasis patients — broadens use cases and supports incremental label/market opportunities. LLY expands pipeline with positive trial data (InsiderMonkey)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand and analyst support: Reports show hedge funds and ETFs increased exposure to mega‑caps including Lilly, and some firms have recently raised price targets — supporting momentum and liquidity. Hedge funds’ Eli Lilly buying spree (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider/large‑holder selling flagged by data aggregators — large institutional rebalancing (e.g., Lilly Endowment sales reported) shows notable share dispositions in recent quarters; investors may watch whether selling continues or is one‑time reallocation. QuiverQuant note on insider & institutional activity
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.7%
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.