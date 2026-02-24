Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.38 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

