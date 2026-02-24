First American Trust FSB Sells 863 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,228.54.

LLY stock opened at $1,057.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.73 and its 200 day moving average is $920.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

