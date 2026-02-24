Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $258.83.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 9th. iA Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.