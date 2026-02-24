Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Raised by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $591.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.