Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 27,873 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter worth $403,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Campbell’s in the third quarter worth $77,940,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

