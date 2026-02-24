Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Insider Simon Machell Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Machell acquired 5,000 shares of Suncorp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.40 per share, with a total value of A$77,000.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Suncorp Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

