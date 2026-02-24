Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.60. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -1.89.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (OTCMKTS: BLMC) is a mineral holdings company focused on generating royalty income from oil and gas production. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and managing mineral rights in southeastern Louisiana, where it enters into lease agreements with exploration and production companies. Through these leases, Biloxi Marsh Lands collects royalties based on the volume of hydrocarbons extracted, providing a steady revenue stream without directly undertaking drilling or operational responsibilities.

Biloxi Marsh Lands’ portfolio consists predominantly of acreage located in the coastal marshes and onshore fields of the Gulf Coast region.

