Dakota Wealth Management Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $379.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.21. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $385.12.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

