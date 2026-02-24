GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 243,487 shares trading hands.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 2.7%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.
Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.