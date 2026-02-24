GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 243,487 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter.

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

