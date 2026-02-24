Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.

Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Encanto Potash Company Profile

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

